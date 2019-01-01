Shannen Doherty wanted Luke Perry's family blessing for Riverdale role

Shannen Doherty reached out to Luke Perry's family before signing up to appear in a new Riverdale tribute episode.

The actress insists Luke had been trying to get her to appear on the show for ages, and his death in March (19) fast-tracked the deal.

But before she agreed to join the cast, Shannen wanted to make sure his fiancee and kids approved.

"I spoke to several family members and they were behind it and Luke's manager, Steve, was very supportive," she tells WENN.

"I went into it knowing that I was being supported by everybody that really mattered to Luke and knowing that it was a show that he had been trying to get me on since day one!"

And Doherty is glad she signed on, because she was surrounded by people who really loved her late pal.

"It was this really beautiful moment and that cast loves, loves, loves him. What was really beautiful was how much Luke had spent time mentoring them. It's such a Luke thing. He just was a mentor and a caretaker."

Shannen also signed on for the new Beverly Hills, 90210 show to honour Luke after initially turning down the reunion idea. She and Perry played teen lovers on the hit 1990s TV show. Perry had already nixed the reboot because his schedule on Riverdale wouldn't allow him time to shoot.