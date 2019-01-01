Julia Louis Dreyfus still 'frightened' after breast cancer battle

Veep star Julia Louis Dreyfus still lives in fear of cancer because her health battle put her so much closer to death.

The 58 year old, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2017, announced she was cancer free a year later as she returned to work on the hit comedy's final season, but she reveals coming so close to losing her life took an emotional toll on her.

She tells Vanity Fair, "There is that moment that you have when you’re like, 'Is this it for me?' Because, you know, everybody here in this room is going to come across that moment in their life, but you never think you will... I’m glad I got through it, but there’s a part of me that’s still a little frightened."

Dreyfus underwent six rounds of chemotherapy and a double mastectomy during treatment, and admits she hates to dwell on what she went through.

"I’m very happy to be alive," she adds.

The Emmy winner found comfort during the difficult ordeal by sharing her experiences on social media and receiving words of encouragement from hundreds of thousands of online users, including America's former First Lady Hillary Clinton.

"In many ways it was very nice to get the support from the outside world," she explains. "Having said that, I didn’t consider that it would’ve taken on a life of its own, which it did. It’s such a personal thing that I never would have put anything like that out there if I hadn’t had to."