Cuba Gooding Jr.'s lawyer launches #NotMe movement in wake of sexual assault allegations

A defence lawyer for actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has launched the #NotMe movement in response to sexual assault allegations levelled against his client.



The Jerry Maguire star's attorney Mark Heller began the campaign after a Manhattan judge denied his request to have the charges against Gooding Jr. dropped on Wednesday (07Aug19).



“After fifty years of defending innocent, falsely accused and unfairly prosecuted defendants, I am igniting the ‘Not Me Movement’ (#NotMe),’" Heller announced in a statement on Thursday, the day after Judge Phyllis Chu decided the case will proceed to trial in September (19).



Gooding Jr. is charged with forcibly touching a woman's breast at New York City's Magic Hour rooftop bar in June (19).



According to documents obtained by Page Six, The Manhattan Criminal Court judge wrote in her decision that, “The court finds the defendant has failed to meet his burden of setting forth compelling reasons to warrant dismissal.”



Heller previously argued that the Oscar winner's accuser had “certain mental characteristics” that made it likely she fabricated the allegations.



“I am totally confident that when a jury of Cuba Gooding, Jr.’s peers assess all of the exculpatory evidence in this case, that he will be totally exonerated,” Heller added. “His case will be a hallmark example for the #NotMe Movement.”



Gooding Jr. denies the claim.