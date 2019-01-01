Fast & Furious 9 stuntman out of ICU after on-set accident

The stuntman injured on the set of Fast & Furious 9 is on the road to recovery after an on-set accident sent him to the intensive care unit last month (Jul19).

Joe Watts is out of the ICU at the Royal London Hospital and his girlfriend, Tilly Powell, and family members have released a statement thanking well wishers for their support and medics for all their help.

"We would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes since Joe’s accident whilst filming Fast & Furious 9," it reads. "We have been overwhelmed by the incredible support from friends, family and the stunt community, as well as the Fast & Furious 9 cast, crew and Universal Pictures.

"While Joe remains in hospital and there is still a long road ahead, he has been moved out of the ICU and doctors are pleased with his progress. We’d especially like to send an enormous thank you to the air ambulance crew, all the fantastic doctors, nurses and staff at the Royal London Hospital, who have provided amazing care to Joe."

Universal Pictures bosses have also issued a statement, which reads: "Universal Pictures and the filmmakers, talent and crew of Fast & Furious 9, are heartened that Joe is on the road to recovery with the support of his loved ones. Joe is a professional in every sense of the word and his commitment to his craft is inspiring to all of us.

"We know he’ll continue to inspire us throughout his recovery. Everyone in the Fast family sends our heartfelt wishes and we will continue to support Joe and his family however we can."

Fast & Furious franchise star Jason Statham recently paid tribute to his injured 31-year-old pal, stating, "It’s always concerning when someone gets hurt... It’s absolutely awful news, and we just wish him the best. The stuntmen and women are the unsung heroes. They are the ones that put themselves in harm’s way to make other people look good. It’s a real selfless act."