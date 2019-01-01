Rosanna Arquette faces backlash after apologising for being 'white and privileged'

Rosanna Arquette was advised by F.B.I. agents to "lock up" her Twitter account after facing backlash when she apologised for being "born white and privileged".

The 59-year-old actress caused controversy with her tweet on Wednesday (07Aug19), which read: "I'm sorry I was born white and privileged...It disgusts me. And I feel so much shame."

Following the post, Rosanna quickly received thousands of messages from her followers, with replies accusing her of taking "full advantage" of her privilege. She was also labelled a "white-hating white woman" and "racist" in some angry responses to the tweet.

The screen star older sister of Patricia and David Arquette then told The Wrap that she'd been advised by the F.B.I. (America's Federal Bureau of Investigation) to set her Twitter page to private because of the "threatening and cruel" responses she was receiving.

"I'm locked to protect myself I was told by FBI to lock it up," she explained. "There are toxic and very vicious people on social media. Threatening and cruel. I said yesterday that I am ashamed of the colour of my skin. I am privileged just because I'm white. I feel shame. Because of all the violence that is happening in America and other racist countries."

Rosanna's representative Danny Deraney later told USA Today that she "stands by" her comments, adding: "Rosanna has been active in civil rights and equal rights all of her life. She is extremely passionate about these things."