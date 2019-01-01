Daniel Radcliffe has no desire to star in any Hollywood remakes

Daniel Radcliffe has absolutely no interest in starring in any Hollywood remakes.

The British actor shot to fame playing the eponymous boy wizard in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone back in 2001, and spent the next 10 years making the movies adapted from J.K. Rowling's books alongside Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

Radcliffe has steered clear of big-budget movie franchises since wrapping his last outing as the wizard in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2011, and in a new interview with Yahoo!, explained that he isn't a fan of film reboots, with the likes of It, Charlie's Angels, The Craft, and Dune currently being rehashed for a new generation of cinemagoers.

"Most of the films that I love, I don't think I would want to see remade. And I certainly don't think that I would want to be in the remakes of them," he shared.

In recent years, Radcliffe has favoured roles in independent films, including Swiss Army Man and What If.

Elsewhere in the interview, the star also touched upon the huge response to him making a joke about playing Wolverine after Hugh Jackman hung up his mutant claws in 2017's Logan.

"There's going to be a new Wolverine movie, in which it starts off with Hugh Jackman being put into a hot wash. And then when he comes out, it's me. So yes, I'm very happy to announce that here," he said in an interview with Wired earlier this year.

However, he told Yahoo! that his joke backfired, especially when people began to believe he would be playing the iconic Marvel mutant.

"I got on to set on this next job in Australia and they were like, 'You're playing Wolverine, that's awesome, man!' I was like no, no that was a joke!" the 30-year-old laughed.