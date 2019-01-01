Michelle Williams officially onboard for Venom 2

Michelle Williams has confirmed she's returning for the Venom sequel.

The Oscar-nominated actress played lawyer Anne Weying in last year's blockbuster, and revealed to Yahoo that she was excited to be onboard for Venom 2 after Andy Serkis was hired to helm the movie.

"I'm in. I'm such a fan of Andy's, and I'm so inspired by what he's been able to accomplish. He's so gifted in such a specific way, and I'm very excited to learn from him and be around him," the 38-year-old gushed.

In 2018's Venom, Anne was the ex-fiancee of journalist Eddie Brock, played by Tom Hardy, who becomes intertwined with an alien symbiote, to become the movie's eponymous anti-hero.

The pair work together to try and bring down the villainous Carlton Drake, played by Riz Ahmed, and in one memorable scene, Anne briefly bonded with the symbiote and became She-Venom.

And when asked if the Marvel comic-book character of She-Venom would be making a longer appearance in the sequel, Williams gave a cryptic response.

"I hope I get equal time that way - I can say that!" she teased.

It was announced earlier this month that British filmmaker and actor Serkis will direct Venom 2, and he shared a post on Instagram confirming the exciting news.

"Verified It's actually happening. I can feel it, the Symbiote has found a host in me, and I'm ready for the ride...Can't wait," Serkis wrote, alongside a picture of him posing with a Venom comic.