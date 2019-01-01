Judge denies Harvey Weinstein's request to travel for work

A New York judge has denied Harvey Weinstein's request to travel to Europe for work commitments, amid ongoing sexual misconduct allegations.

In a letter to Justice James Burke, defence attorney Arthur Aidala revealed the shamed movie mogul wants to leave the U.S. to travel to Italy and Spain to work on a stage production of Cinema Paradiso from 12-22 August.

According to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, the letter suggested Weinstein's proposed trip would "involve in-person meetings with composer Ennio Morricone, who is over 90 years old and unable to travel, and filmmaker and business partner, Giuseppe Tornatore," alongside meetings with designers, directors, and investors in Spain.

“This trip is critical to Mr. Weinstein’s ability to earn money to pay, inter alia, his considerable legal expenses," the papers continued.

But despite Weinstein's team insisting the producer would be escorted by 24/7 security, Burke offered a one-line response to the request on Wednesday, writing: “The request for a change in bail conditions is denied.”

Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon also opposed the trip, which is scheduled less than a month before his predatory sex assault and rape trial begins on 9 September in the Manhattan Supreme Court.

The producer was previously forced to turn over his passport as part of his $1 million (£820,000) bail package, which includes an ankle monitor.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex. He is scheduled to face trial on charges relating to allegations made by two women, including alleged rape, in September.