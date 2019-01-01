Catherine Bach responds to Casey Affleck's comments about 'sexist' Dukes of Hazzard

Dukes of Hazzard star Catherine Bach has hit back after Casey Affleck revealed his mother stopped him and brother Ben from watching the TV show because it was "sexist".

Speaking to Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast on Monday about the #MeToo movement and facing sexual harassment allegations himself, Casey said it was tough to hear the claims "mostly because the values of the #MeToo movement are values that are at the heart of my being."

"Just the way I was raised, they are baked into my own value system having been raised by a mother who didn’t let us watch Dukes Of Hazzard when we were like eight years old because it was sexist," he said.

Now Catherine, who starred as the denim hotpant-wearing Daisy Duke in the programme, has responded to Casey's remarks, telling Fox News she thinks his mother Christine was wrong to stop her boys watching the show.

"I have to disagree with Casey and Ben’s mom,” she said. "Daisy Duke was strong, capable and hardworking - and didn’t need to sacrifice her femininity to be any of those things. She knew the power of women because she was a powerful woman!

"I don’t think a character should be penalised for physical beauty or a sexy wardrobe. It’s important to look beyond appearances and see the heart of someone. I sure did watching Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. His character isn’t knocked as less legitimate for his good looks, and I don’t believe Daisy Duke should be knocked for her looks.”