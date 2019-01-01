Anna Camp finds single life 'scary and liberating'

Anna Camp has found single life "scary and liberating" following her divorce from Skylar Astin.

The blonde actress opened up about how her life has changed after her marriage split as she attended the 2019 Summer Television Critics Association (TCA) Press Tour on Thursday to promote her new TV show Perfect Harmony.

Speaking about dating again, Anna reflected: "It’s been really scary and liberating at the same time. I’m 36 years old. I’ve had some life changes go on."

The stars got together in 2013 after meeting on the set of their hit film Pitch Perfect, and tied the knot in 2016, just months after getting engaged. They confirmed their split in April.

The 36-year-old screen star added she has done her utmost to stay "positive" throughout the split and divorce.

“I feel more me than I ever have,” she continued. “It’s a vulnerable place to be, but it’s also very empowering. I feel really grounded. The decisions I’ve been making have been for the best... I’ve learned that you can go through a life change and remain positive and remain kind and friendly."

Anna was previously married to actor Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013.