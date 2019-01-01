Caleb McLaughlin to play Idris Elba's son in Concrete Cowboys

Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin is set to join Idris Elba in Concrete Cowboys.

The British actor was attached to star in and produce the movie adaptation of Gregory Neri's 2011 novel Ghetto Cowboy last year, and the rest of the cast is now coming together.

According to editors at Deadline, the 17-year-old will play Cole, the son of Elba's character, while other castmembers include Moonlight's Jharrel Jerome, who is currently nominated for an Emmy for his role in Netflix miniseries When They See Us, Orange Is the New Black's Lorraine Toussaint, and The Chi actor Byron Bowers.

Neri's novel follows 15-year-old Cole, who is taken to live with his estranged father Harp, to be played by Elba, in North Philadelphia, where he discovers the city's urban cowboy subculture. The movie is also inspired by the real-life Fletcher Street Stables, a black urban horsemanship community which has existed there for more than 100 years.

According to a local news report in the Pennsylvania city, filming began at the real Fletcher Street Stables earlier this week.

Concrete Cowboys is being directed by Philadelphia's Ricky Staub, who is making his feature directorial debut, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Dan Walser. Elba is producing via his Green Door Pictures banner alongside Lee Daniels, Walser and Neri, among others.

McLaughlin began his career playing young Simba in Broadway's The Lion King before becoming known for his character Lucas Sinclair in Netflix's hit sci-fi series. He was recently seen in Netflix sports drama High Flying Bird.

Elba can be seen playing villain Brixton in the newly released Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and will next be hitting screens as Macavity in Tom Hooper's movie adaptation of the stage musical Cats later this year.