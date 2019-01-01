Kevin Feige wanted Iron Man's death to be as powerful as Wolverine's

Marvel boss Kevin Feige was determined to make Iron Man's death in Avengers: Endgame as powerful as Wolverine's in Logan.

After 11 years playing Tony Stark / Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. made his final appearance in this year's Endgame, in which the billionaire sacrifices himself to defeat the evil Thanos and his army.

During a live Q&A session with Empire magazine this week, Feige explained that he wanted Downey Jr.'s last outing as Iron Man to be as moving to audiences as Hugh Jackman's final appearance in 2017's Logan.

"We saw Logan like the audience did, in a theatre having nothing to do with the making of that film and went, 'Oh my God, what an amazing ending for Hugh as this character,'" the film producer recalled. "And there are only a handful of examples where an actor so associated with a character can go out perfectly. That's what we desperately wanted to give Robert, and that was what our focus was on."

Jackman holds the Guinness World Record for having the longest career as a live-action superhero. After playing Wolverine for 16 years and 228 days, he took his final bow in Logan, in which the character loses his regenerative powers and dies.

Feige also spoke about how his team came up with Stark's death early on in the development process for Endgame and were "dedicated" to the storyline because they were determined to show fans that deaths do matter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

"Around the time we started working on this film, there was some sense that deaths don't matter in our movies - Nick Fury gets shot and died in Winter Soldier and comes back in the third act, which was awesome, but is not a death," he said. "And people were clamouring for, not death necessarily, but stakes and real emotion. And I remember thinking, 'Be careful what you wish for,' as we started getting closer to this. But we never questioned it. All of the angst and all of the effort went into sticking the landing, to make it worthwhile."