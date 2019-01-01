Katy Perry finds Englishmen's humour irresistible

Katy Perry has confessed to finding Englishmen irresistible due to their dark sense of humour.

The American pop princess married British funnyman Russell Brand in 2010 but their marriage fell apart after just over a year. However, she hasn't been put off Brits as she is now engaged to The Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom.

In an interview with hosts Jamie Theakston and Ellie Taylor on U.K. radio show Heart Breakfast, the Roar singer admitted the identity of her two most high-profile beaus is no coincidence.

"You know I obviously have a type, I like English gentlemen," she explained. "I think I like English gentlemen because there's something in that kind of sarcastic dark sense of humour and I like that they sound really eloquent and there's more history in the U.K. than there is in America."

The 34-year-old singer also revealed that she loves the way English guys have a sense of tradition and enjoy tea.

"They sound like they've got tradition," she added. "Actually they have more tradition and I like that. There's tea time. We don't really have many traditions here in America."

She went on to advise any English gents that the way to her heart is a breakfast of beans on toast and a cup of England's favourite beverage.

"I've got to tell you every time I come to the U.K., my first breakfast is baked beans on toast," Katy said. "With a nice cuppa. So I wish I was waking with you guys having that basically. I'm not, I'm going to bed soon."

Although the star was open about who she's likes romantically, she remained tight-lipped on her and Orlando's wedding plans.

Pushed to name a date and venue, she said, "I mean tick-tock, I hope sooner than later," and refused to say if she and her actor fiance were planning to wed in the U.K.