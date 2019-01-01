Richard Gere meets migrants stranded in Mediterranean Sea

Richard Gere took to the high seas on Friday to meet migrants stranded on a boat in the middle of the Mediterranean.

The Hollywood superstar boarded the Spanish humanitarian ship Open Arms, which is stuck off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa, as no European government will offer the 121 rescued migrants on board safe haven. The ship has been in limbo since 1 August.

The vessel faces a fine of up to $1.1 million (£928,000) if it enters Italian waters, but Richard helped aid workers deliver food and supplies to the stricken ship and urged others to help.

According to The Associated Press, the 69-year-old actor urged people around the world to "please support us here on Open Arms and help these people, our brothers and sisters".

The Pretty Woman star carried fruit boxes on board and spoke to migrants who fled war-torn Libya on smuggling boats that failed to make it across the Mediterranean before they were rescued.

The blockage of the ship has been led by Italy's right-wing interior minister Matteo Salvini, and Spain and Malta's governments have also refused to open their ports to the vessel.

According to the Italian news agency, Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata (ANSA), the star will also hold a press conference at Lampedusa airport on Saturday to discuss the migrants' plight.