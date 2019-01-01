Selma Blair mocks multiple sclerosis struggles by dressing as Pitbull

Selma Blair is smiling through her struggles with multiple sclerosis (MS) by comparing her freshly shaved head to Latino rapper Pitbull.

The Cruel Intentions star was diagnosed with the disease of the central nervous system last year and revealed she had shaved her head after exiting a health facility following intensive treatment last month.

Laughing off the drastic change to her looks, she put on a pair of Pitbull's signature sunglasses for a snap she posted on Instagram, which she captioned: "I could not place who I reminded myself of. @pitbull !! Damn. I'm sexy."

The 47-year-old actress opened up about the seriousness of her condition last month and explained that she had shaved her head to help her compromised immune system after leaving an intensive treatment programme.

"This has been a process. And will continue to be one," she has captioned her first shot of herself showing off her shaven head on Instagram. "I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses please. I wanted to make sure all complications here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly.

"I thank you all for your love and support... I see things so much more clearly now. And I am excited to share this journey when I am ready. For now, I have recovery."