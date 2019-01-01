Brooke Mueller's sons living with grandparents while she's in rehab - report

Brooke Mueller and Charlie Sheen's twin boys are being cared for by their grandparents while she receives treatment for substance abuse.

The reality TV star has voluntarily checked into a trauma facility on the U.S. East Coast, her representative confirmed to Us Weekly on Thursday. The news came hours after New York Post editors released new footage which appeared to show Mueller taking crystal meth in a van in July, 2018.

According to editors at People, Mueller and the Two and a Half Men star's twin boys Bob and Max, ten, are now reportedly being cared for by their grandparents while she is away from home.

"The twins are doing fine and are living with their grandparents during this period," a source told the news outlet.

A rep for the star told People on Thursday that "Brooke has voluntarily checked herself into a trauma center on the East Coast and is under the care of professionals" amid her ongoing battle with substance abuse.

"Brooke has been in a trauma center for the past few weeks and is doing very well," the source added.

Sheen, who filed for divorce from Mueller in 2010, celebrated one year of sobriety in December. He has yet to comment on her decision to seek treatment.