Armie Hammer highlights Marvel boss' Trump support

Armie Hammer is on the attack again after taking aim at Marvel's chairman for supporting U.S. leader Donald Trump.

The Call Me By Your Name star previously upset Stan Lee fans by going after them for posting selfie tributes to the late Marvel mogul, and now he has the company's boss, Isaac Perlmutter, in his sights on social media.

His tweet alerting followers to Perlmutter's politics comes days after various celebrities urged fans to boycott Equinox and SoulCycle gyms to protest owner Stephen Ross' support of Trump.

"Hey, while everyone seems to be on this Equinox thing, it might be a good time to mention that one of Trump’s largest financial contributors is the chairman of Marvel Entertainment (Isaac Perlmutter)... jussayin," Hammer wrote.

A few days ago Chrissy Teigen defended her call to boycott Equinox and SoulCycle after learning Ross will be hosting an upcoming fundraiser in support of President Trump's re-election campaign after some fans fought back.

Responding to one, who asked: "Are we SERIOUSLY not using businesses now that don’t have the same political views as us???", Chrissy wrote: "Yeah we f**king are. These 'different views' you speak of are fundamental differences in compassion, empathy, humanity. Yeah um, we have wildly different takes on 'different views'."