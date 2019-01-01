Field of Dreams ballpark to host Iowa's first Major League game in 2020

The Iowa farm turned into a baseball diamond by Kevin Costner's character in beloved sports movie Field of Dreams is set to host a big game to mark the movie's 30th anniversary.

The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will play ball at the Dyersville farm, marking the first time a major league baseball game has been played in the state of Iowa.

The game, scheduled for next summer (Aug20), won't actually take place on the field in the movie - an 8,000-capacity stadium is being built on farmland behind the movie diamond. Construction will begin next week.

In the 1989 film, Costner portrayed Ray Kinsella, who dreamed up the ghosts from the 1919 White Sox team, who were banned from baseball for intentionally losing in the World Series.

In a new ad for next year's game, Yankees star Aaron Judge jogs onto a cornfield like the one in the movie and mimics the film's iconic line, "Is this heaven?" as Costner's character in the movie responds, "No, it's Iowa."

"I had heard little whispers about it really over this entire year, but hadn't heard much about it lately," Yankees manager Aaron Boone says, "so to see it, and to see the Aaron Judge commercial, it's great. We'll get Costner back to throw the first pitch. James Earl Jones to get a (catcher's) mask (and) get back there."