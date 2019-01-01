Priyanka Chopra and Hugh Jackman team up for global poverty awareness series

Priyanka Chopra and Hugh Jackman have joined forces for a new documentary series aimed at ending extreme poverty.

A trailer for Activate: The Global Citizen Movement dropped on Friday (09Aug19), and it begins with Jackman offering up a powerful call to arms.

"Sometimes it falls upon a generation to be great, you can be that generation," he says, while Priyanka adds, "It really is up to us, the governments and corporates to provide aid. People can hear us."

The Global Citizen Movement is a worldwide organisation, which calls on world leaders to adopt policies to end extreme poverty around the world by 2030.

Orange Is The New Black star Uzo Aduba, Usher, Pharrell Williams, and actress Rachel Brosnahan have also offered up their voices for the six-part National Geographic Channel series, which will raise awareness about the issues of poverty, inequality and sustainability faced by communities around the world.

The series will premiere on 5 September (19).

Meanwhile, Jackman and his wife Deborra Lee-Furness will return to host the Global Citizen Festival in New York's Central Park on 28 September. The couple also fronted the 2018 event.