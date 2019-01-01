John Singleton's mother put in charge of his estate

Moviemaker John Singleton's mum has won control of his estate after wrestling it away from her son's daughter.

Sheila Ward has been named the executor of the estate following a legal tussle with her granddaughter, Cleopatra.

She objected to her grandmother's request after Ward claimed she needed the administrative power to finalise a series of deals her son was working on before his sudden death in April (19).

According to The Blast, Ward filed for an emergency petition to be named special administrator of her son's estate and accused someone of taking things from his house without permission.

Meanwhile, Singleton's mum has blasted his partner for putting a bust-up ahead of correct care the night before her son's death.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Ward claims Rayvon Jones ignored the fact John was throwing up blood, because she was still mad at him after a fight.

Sheila also alleges Jones put her son to bed after his body began to tremor when she should have sought medical help.

"I can't stop thinking about this truth," Ward says. "Can't blame them. Don't blame them. I feel so sorry for them because they must live with it."

Rayvon tells the outlet her partner did complain of being sick the night before he died, but put it down to food poisoning.

She insists she never saw him throw up and would never have prevented her late partner from getting help if she believed he was seriously ill.