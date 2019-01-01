Kristen Bell on Frozen 2: 'Anna and Elsa have grown up'

Characters Anna and Elsa have "grown up" in Frozen 2, according to Kristen Bell.

The first movie was released in 2013, and is still one of Disney's biggest-ever hits, raking in more than $1.2 billion worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

Fans clamoured for a sequel to the film, which also featured the vocal talents of Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff, and six years later, they're finally getting their wish.

And Kristen, who voices Anna, recently explained that the movie will still appeal to the young girls and boys across the world who fell in love with the first film.

"It’ll still be appropriate for kids and kids will still love it, but these girls have grown up as well a little bit. I think the original fans of Frozen, who were little girls and now might not think it’s for them, will be pleasantly surprised," she told reporters at Comic-Con in San Diego.

The Good Place star also revealed that writers Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, who also directed the Oscar-winning original, needed time to find the story for the sequel.

"It is a story that we waited a long time (for) so that it would reveal itself to the creators. What is the next progression in these characters’ lives that needs to be told? Not just like, ‘What’s another storyline we could do?'" Kristen told ComicBook.com.

While the plot of Frozen 2 has been kept under wraps, the movie reportedly focuses on Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf, along with reindeer Sven, searching for the mysterious source of Elsa's magic powers.