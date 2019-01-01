Jake Gyllenhaal enjoyed having ‘room to play’ with Marvel villain Mysterio

Jake Gyllenhaal enjoyed being the very first actor to play Marvel villain Mysterio because it gave him more “room to play” with the character.

The mysterious hero from another planet, who was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in 1964, was introduced in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and seemingly joined forces with Tom Holland's web-slinging crimefighter.

However, Mysterio turned out to be a former disgruntled Stark Industries employee Quentin Beck, who is a villain pretending to be a hero in an effort to take down the late Tony Stark’s protégé Spider-Man.

It was the first time that the villain had been portrayed on the big screen, and Gyllenhaal enjoyed making his mark on the character.

"He has been created, just not personified, but I loved that about him because it gave me room to play. Some of those other roles that have been played by many people have a lot less wiggle room," the 38-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter.

"People have made a lot of choices around them. And what I Iove about Mysterio is that he has so many different faces. That way, he’s utter confusion, and in that way, he’s sort of unbeatable, which makes him almost un-actable. Because of that, I thought that would make a great challenge.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Brokeback Mountain star sweetly revealed that he still remembers his lines from his movie debut in City Slickers back in 1991.

Gyllenhaal played the son of Billy Crystal's radio advertisement executive Mitch Robbins, and in one memorable scene, he lies about his father's occupation to his class.

And the Oscar-nominated actor confessed that it made a lasting impression on him.

"Every single moment of that experience was memorable. Even to this day, I can still remember saying, 'My dad’s named Mitch, and he’s a submarine commander.' That experience really made an impression on me," he gushed.