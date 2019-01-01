Amanda Seyfried regrets turning down superhero role

Amanda Seyfried regrets turning down a superhero role since becoming a mother.

The Mamma Mia! star recently revealed in an interview with MTV International that she was approached by bosses at an unnamed film studio, but she declined their offer because she didn't want to be in heavy make-up for the part.

"I turned down one once and they haven't called me back," Seyfried confessed. "It was a big one. I don't regret it. That's the truth because I didn't want to be (painted) green for six months out of every year. Do you know what I mean?"

While the Mean Girls star refused to name what character she was in line to play, fans on social media have since speculated that she could have been offered the role of Gamora in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, which was eventually played by Zoe Saldana.

However, the 33-year-old admitted she regrets turning down the chance to possibly appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, because her two-year-old daughter is now "obsessed" with superheroes.

"Beautiful, beautiful stories they tell through superheroes and my daughter is really obsessed with superheroes now. Part of me wishes I had done it, and part of me is like, 'I had a life to live!' I don't think I would have been happy," Seyfried shared.

Saldana, 41, has played the former assassin and adopted daughter of villain Thanos in four movies, including Avengers: Infinity War, and this year's Avengers: Endgame. However, the mother-of-three is forced to endure five hours in the make-up chair to become Gamora.