Kristen Stewart: ‘It’s harder for me to be an actor as I get older’

Kristen Stewart is now comfortable with the idea of creating whole projects rather than simply being an actor in one.

The Twilight actress has been appearing in movies since she was a teenager and she branched out and tried her hand at directing in 2017 with the short film Come Swim. She is now writing an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch’s 2011 memoir The Chronology of Water, which she will also direct next year.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair magazine, the 29-year-old explained she was becoming more inclined to make entire projects.

“It’s harder for me to be an actor as I’m getting older. I’m more comfortable in the idea of making something from top to bottom, rather than giving myself to (it),” she said. “There are certain actors who are out of their minds and so transient in their presence that they can actually convince themselves and others of anything… I have a harder time doing that as I get older.”

After reading Lidia’s memoir, Kristen sent her an email and went to Portland to write for a few weeks. She read the author and her husband her first draft of the screenplay and was relieved when they began crying.

Explaining why she wanted to make her feature directorial debut with the book adaptation, Kristen said it presented a fresh take on the coming-of-age story.

“The way (Lidia) talks about having a body, and the shame of having that. The way that she’s really dirty, embarrassing, weird, gross, a girl. It was a coming-of-age story I haven’t seen yet,” the star said. “I grew up watching f**king American Pie, these dudes jacking off in their socks like it was the most normal thing, and it was hilarious… I feel like I started reading her stuff, and she was articulating things that I’m like, ‘Dude, I didn’t have the words for that, but thank you.’”