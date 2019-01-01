Travis Scott gifts Kylie Jenner $500k lipstick-inspired diamond necklace

Travis Scott gifted girlfriend Kylie Jenner a $500,000 (£416,000) diamond necklace inspired by her hugely successful lipstick collection.

The reality star turned 22 on Saturday (10Aug19), and celebrated with her rapper beau, friends and family at a huge bash on a luxury yacht in Italy.

However, it was her lavish gift from Travis that wowed the birthday girl: a custom-made diamond encrusted pendant in the style of the Kylie Cosmetics dripping lips logo, exclusively designed by jewellers Eliantte.

Kylie was stunned by the gift from the father of her one-year-old daughter Stormi, and took to her Instagram Stories to share pictures of her present.

"OMG @travisscott," she wrote alongside heart eyes and pink heart emojis.

Michael Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, told E! News that the necklace is worth more than half a million dollars. "That necklace is an incredible display of bespoke jewellery," he added.

On Saturday, Travis shared a sweet tribute to Kylie, who he sweetly nicknames Wifey, on Instagram.

"Happy Bday Wifey. Everyday I watch u grow more into this amazing superhuman everyday is the best the day with u here may God continue shine on you (sic). Happy f**king Bday love ya !!!" the Sicko Mode hitmaker captioned a shot of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star backstage at one of his gigs.

Travis is no stranger to going all out for his girlfriend's birthday. Last year (18), he treated the billionaire beauty mogul to a classic Rolls Royce for her 21st birthday.