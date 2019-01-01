Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wanted a small wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas initially wanted a small, private wedding, but it wasn't possible.

The 37-year-old actress exchanged vows with the musician in December (18), in a huge, extravagant three-day affair in India, which included groomsmen Joe and Kevin Jonas, and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who was a bridesmaid.

And she revealed in a chat at Beautycon LA on Saturday (10Aug19) that the couple wanted to keep the wedding to under 200 guests, but it ended up getting out of control due to her heritage.

"We really wanted to keep the wedding private but it wasn't easy," the Quantico star shared. "If you are South Asian, then you understand that when someone gets married, everyone needs to be a part of it."

She also candidly revealed that while she wanted to find love, getting married and becoming a wife was never a priority.

"I took choices in my life where my career mattered to me and I didn't find the right guy," she said. "So I had to make sure that that pressure isn't the end-all and be-all."

While critics of the relationship focus on the 11-year age gap between the actress and her 26-year-old Jonas Brothers husband, Priyanka has no time to listen to gossip.

"I'm not someone who gives importance to things that don't matter to me," she stated. "I live by my own rules."