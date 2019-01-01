Bethenny Frankel honours late boyfriend on one-year anniversary of his death

Bethenny Frankel has honoured her late boyfriend Dennis Shields on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Shields, who had an on/off relationship with the Real Housewives of New York City star from 2016, was found dead in his New York City apartment on 10 August last year (18) after suffering a suspected drug overdose.

“One year ago today, I woke up to a beautiful sunny day with @biggysmallz by the pool, and my world crumbled and turned upside down in an instant. A man Dennis, who I loved and respected, who was in my life for 30 years unexpectedly passed away,” Frankel wrote on Instagram, alongside an old photo of the 51-year-old with the reality star’s two dogs.

She went on to explain that Shields insisted she had to adopt the two dogs for her nine-year-old daughter Bryn, and revealed that he was also the one to come up with their names.

Later in the lengthy post, Frankel told her followers that she was only just beginning to heal after the sudden death of the "loving, sweet, gentle, brilliant, complicated, hilarious, creative and supportive man."

"He is missed terribly by so many but lives on in his friends and family and furry loved ones. I am a different person and in a different emotional place than I was a year ago, and the wounds have begun to heal but the scar will remain on my heart forever. RIP, August 10. #Unforgettable," she shared.