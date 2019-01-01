Universal bosses scrap The Hunt release following latest mass shootings

Universal Pictures bosses have pulled the release of The Hunt following recent mass shootings in the U.S.

Studio executives paused the marketing campaign for the satirical horror movie, about humans hunting "deplorables" for sport, last week after more than 30 people were killed in two separate mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio within 24 hours of each other, and they have now decided to shelve the release altogether out of consideration for the victims and survivors.

"While Universal Pictures had already paused the marketing campaign for The Hunt, after thoughtful consideration, the studio has decided to cancel our plans to release the film," a statement from Universal read. "We stand by our filmmakers and will continue to distribute films in partnership with bold and visionary creators, like those associated with this satirical social thriller, but we understand that now is not the right time to release this film."

The executives' announcement over the weekend came shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump took aim the project on Twitter, although he didn't mention it by name.

"Liberal Hollywood is Racist at the highest level, and with great Anger and Hate! They like to call themselves 'Elite,' but they are not Elite," he tweeted. "In fact, it is often the people that they so strongly oppose that are actually the Elite. The movie coming out is made in order to inflame and cause chaos. They create their own violence, and then try to blame others. They are the true Racists (sic), and are very bad for our Country!"

The Hunt, which stars Hilary Swank, Betty Gilpin and Emma Roberts, follows a dozen individuals who wake up in a clearing and realise they are being stalked for sport by elite liberals. It was directed by Craig Zobel and written by Nick Cuse and Lost's Damon Lindelof.

It was due to hit cinemas on 27 September.