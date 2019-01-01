Spider-Man: Far From Home and Stranger Things bag top prizes at Teen Choice Awards

Spider-Man: Far From Home and hit Netflix series Stranger Things scooped the top prizes at Sunday's Teen Choice Awards.

The latest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) took home the Choice Summer Movie award, while leading stars Tom Holland and Zendaya collected the Choice Summer Movie Actor and Actress awards.

Avengers: Endgame, which recently stormed the box office to become the highest-grossing movie of all time, picked up the Choice Action Movie prize, while Disney's live-action Aladdin, starring Will Smith and Naomi Scott, was named Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie.

In the TV categories, it was Stranger Things that beat off competition to collect the Choice Summer TV Show gong, while the Choice Summer TV Actor and Actress prizes went to co-stars Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown.

Netflix's comic book series Riverdale held on to its Choice Drama TV Show title for a second year, with Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart once again receiving the Choice Drama TV Actor and Actress gongs they were also awarded in 2018.

In music, Shawn Mendes collected the Choice Male Artist gong while Billie Eilish received the Choice Female Artist and Breakout Artist trophies. You Need To Calm Down hitmaker Taylor Swift was also honoured with the first-ever Icon Award.

The fan-voted event, which was held at temporary outdoor stage in Hermosa Beach, California, was hosted by actress Lucy Hale and YouTube star David Dobrik, and featured performances by OneRepublic and Mabel.

The complete list of winners for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards is as follows:

Choice Action Movie: Avengers: Endgame

Choice Action Movie Actor: Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Endgame

Choice Action Movie Actress: Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Endgame

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie: Aladdin

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor: Will Smith – Aladdin

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress: Naomi Scott – Aladdin

Choice Drama Movie: After

Choice Drama Movie Actor: Hero Fiennes Tiffin – After

Choice Drama Movie Actress: Josephine Langford – After

Choice Comedy Movie: Crazy Rich Asians

Choice Comedy Movie Actor: Noah Centineo – The Perfect Date

Choice Comedy Movie Actress: Laura Marano – The Perfect Date

Choice Movie Villain: Josh Brolin – Avengers: Endgame

Choice Summer Movie: Spider-Man: Far From Home

Choice Summer Movie Actor: Tom Holland – Spider-Man: Far From Home

Choice Summer Movie Actress: Zendaya – Spider-Man: Far From Home

Choice Drama TV Show: Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actor: Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actress: Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show: Shadowhunters

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor: Jared Padalecki – Supernatural

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress: Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters

Choice Action TV Show: MacGyver

Choice Action TV Actor: Stephen Amell – Arrow

Choice Action TV Actress: Gabrielle Union – L.A.’s Finest

Choice Comedy TV Show: The Big Bang Theory

Choice Comedy TV Actor: Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin

Choice Comedy TV Actress: Nina Dobrev – Fam

Choice TV Villain: Cameron Monaghan – Gotham

Choice Reality TV Show: America’s Got Talent

Choice Throwback TV Show: Friends

Choice Summer TV Show: Stranger Things

Choice Summer TV Actor: Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things

Choice Summer TV Actress: Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Choice Male Artist: Shawn Mendes

Choice Female Artist: Billie Eilish

Choice Music Group: Why Don’t We

Choice Country Artist: Dan + Shay

Choice Latin Artist: CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist: Cardi B

Choice Rock Artist: Panic! At The Disco

Choice Song: Female Artist: Lauren Jauregui – Expectations

Choice Song: Male Artist: Louis Tomlinson – Two of Us

Choice Song: Group: BLACKPINK – DDU-DU DDU-DU

Choice Pop Song: Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Choice Country Song: Dan + Shay – Speechless

Choice Electronic/Dance Song: Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet – Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)

Choice Latin Song: CNCO – Pretend

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song: Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – Old Town Road (Remix)

Choice Rock Song: Panic! At The Disco – Hey Look Ma, I Made It

Choice Breakout Artist: Billie Eilish

Choice International Artist: BTS

Choice Collaboration: BTS (feat. Halsey) – Boy With Luv

Choice Summer Song: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Senorita

Choice Summer Female Artist: Halsey

Choice Summer Male Artist: Shawn Mendes

Choice Summer Group: Jonas Brothers

Choice Summer Tour: BTS – BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour

Choice Song From A Movie: ZAYN & Zhavia Ward - A Whole New World (from Aladdin)

Choice Ship: Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

Choice Comedian: Ethan & Grayson Dolan (The Dolan Twins)

Choice Male Athlete: Stephen Curry

Choice Female Athlete: Serena Williams

Choice Female Web Star: Emma Chamberlain

Choice Male Web Star: David Dobrik

Choice Comedy Web Star: The Dolan Twins

Choice Social Star: Noah Centineo

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star: Hannah Meloche

Choice Gamer: PewDiePie

Choice YouTuber: Sam and Colby

Choice Fandom: #BTSARMY

Choice Music Web Star: Annie LeBlanc