Spider-Man: Far From Home and Stranger Things bag top prizes at Teen Choice Awards

Spider-Man: Far From Home and hit Netflix series Stranger Things scooped the top prizes at Sunday's Teen Choice Awards.
The latest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) took home the Choice Summer Movie award, while leading stars Tom Holland and Zendaya collected the Choice Summer Movie Actor and Actress awards.
Avengers: Endgame, which recently stormed the box office to become the highest-grossing movie of all time, picked up the Choice Action Movie prize, while Disney's live-action Aladdin, starring Will Smith and Naomi Scott, was named Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie.
In the TV categories, it was Stranger Things that beat off competition to collect the Choice Summer TV Show gong, while the Choice Summer TV Actor and Actress prizes went to co-stars Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown.
Netflix's comic book series Riverdale held on to its Choice Drama TV Show title for a second year, with Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart once again receiving the Choice Drama TV Actor and Actress gongs they were also awarded in 2018.
In music, Shawn Mendes collected the Choice Male Artist gong while Billie Eilish received the Choice Female Artist and Breakout Artist trophies. You Need To Calm Down hitmaker Taylor Swift was also honoured with the first-ever Icon Award.
The fan-voted event, which was held at temporary outdoor stage in Hermosa Beach, California, was hosted by actress Lucy Hale and YouTube star David Dobrik, and featured performances by OneRepublic and Mabel.
The complete list of winners for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards is as follows:
Choice Action Movie: Avengers: Endgame
Choice Action Movie Actor: Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Endgame
Choice Action Movie Actress: Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Endgame
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie: Aladdin
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor: Will Smith – Aladdin
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress: Naomi Scott – Aladdin
Choice Drama Movie: After
Choice Drama Movie Actor: Hero Fiennes Tiffin – After
Choice Drama Movie Actress: Josephine Langford – After
Choice Comedy Movie: Crazy Rich Asians
Choice Comedy Movie Actor: Noah Centineo – The Perfect Date
Choice Comedy Movie Actress: Laura Marano – The Perfect Date
Choice Movie Villain: Josh Brolin – Avengers: Endgame
Choice Summer Movie: Spider-Man: Far From Home
Choice Summer Movie Actor: Tom Holland – Spider-Man: Far From Home
Choice Summer Movie Actress: Zendaya – Spider-Man: Far From Home
Choice Drama TV Show: Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Actor: Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Actress: Lili Reinhart – Riverdale
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show: Shadowhunters
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor: Jared Padalecki – Supernatural
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress: Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters
Choice Action TV Show: MacGyver
Choice Action TV Actor: Stephen Amell – Arrow
Choice Action TV Actress: Gabrielle Union – L.A.’s Finest
Choice Comedy TV Show: The Big Bang Theory
Choice Comedy TV Actor: Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin
Choice Comedy TV Actress: Nina Dobrev – Fam
Choice TV Villain: Cameron Monaghan – Gotham
Choice Reality TV Show: America’s Got Talent
Choice Throwback TV Show: Friends
Choice Summer TV Show: Stranger Things
Choice Summer TV Actor: Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things
Choice Summer TV Actress: Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Choice Male Artist: Shawn Mendes
Choice Female Artist: Billie Eilish
Choice Music Group: Why Don’t We
Choice Country Artist: Dan + Shay
Choice Latin Artist: CNCO
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist: Cardi B
Choice Rock Artist: Panic! At The Disco
Choice Song: Female Artist: Lauren Jauregui – Expectations
Choice Song: Male Artist: Louis Tomlinson – Two of Us
Choice Song: Group: BLACKPINK – DDU-DU DDU-DU
Choice Pop Song: Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Choice Country Song: Dan + Shay – Speechless
Choice Electronic/Dance Song: Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet – Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)
Choice Latin Song: CNCO – Pretend
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song: Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – Old Town Road (Remix)
Choice Rock Song: Panic! At The Disco – Hey Look Ma, I Made It
Choice Breakout Artist: Billie Eilish
Choice International Artist: BTS
Choice Collaboration: BTS (feat. Halsey) – Boy With Luv
Choice Summer Song: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Senorita
Choice Summer Female Artist: Halsey
Choice Summer Male Artist: Shawn Mendes
Choice Summer Group: Jonas Brothers
Choice Summer Tour: BTS – BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour
Choice Song From A Movie: ZAYN & Zhavia Ward - A Whole New World (from Aladdin)
Choice Ship: Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
Choice Comedian: Ethan & Grayson Dolan (The Dolan Twins)
Choice Male Athlete: Stephen Curry
Choice Female Athlete: Serena Williams
Choice Female Web Star: Emma Chamberlain
Choice Male Web Star: David Dobrik
Choice Comedy Web Star: The Dolan Twins
Choice Social Star: Noah Centineo
Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star: Hannah Meloche
Choice Gamer: PewDiePie
Choice YouTuber: Sam and Colby
Choice Fandom: #BTSARMY
Choice Music Web Star: Annie LeBlanc