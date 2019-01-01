Geena Davis 'lied to Oprah' about marriage

Geena Davis has confessed she "lied" to chat show legend Oprah Winfrey by claiming she was married to her now estranged partner Reza Jarrahy.

The surgeon filed for divorce back in 2017, but the Thelma & Louise star has sought to dismiss his divorce petition, claiming the pair never obtained a marriage licence, despite holding a 'marriage' ceremony back in 2001.

In a deposition obtained by TMZ.com, Reza's lawyer, Stephen Kolodny, questioned Geena about her appearance on an old episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show, the highest-rated daytime talk show in U.S. television history.

"You bragged about your marriage to Reza and what a great husband he was, correct?" he asked.

The 63-year-old actress responded she had not seen the episode in question but accepted what the lawyer said was accurate. The attorney then asked, "You lied to Oprah?" to which she responded, "Yes".

As part of the divorce battle, Reza has provided photographs of the couple's 'wedding day' and Geena concedes hiring a wedding planner, caterers, and even had a Catholic priest participate in the ceremony, exchanging vows and rings.

However, she insists they never intended to have a legal wedding and that both knew they did not have a legally binding marriage. She also claims that during their relationship they filed separate tax returns and had separate bank accounts and credit cards.

To verify this to the court she has presented a 2009 statement allegedly signed by Reza in which he states that although they cohabit and share three children, they never legally tied the knot.

"I am not currently married. Ms. Davis and I cohabitate (sic) and co-parent our three children but are not officially wed," the alleged statement, obtained by The Blast, reads.

In her deposition, Geena claims that at one stage the couple did intend to get married legally, but in the end never formally obtained their marriage licence.