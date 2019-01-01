Priyanka Chopra accused of 'encouraging nuclear war' during panel talk

Priyanka Chopra was accused of "encouraging nuclear war" by an audience member during a panel discussion at Beautycon LA on Saturday.

The 37-year-old actress opened up about her life, career and relationship with the Jonas Brothers frontman Nick Jonas during the candid chat. But during a Q&A session, things took a turn for the worse when an audience member blasted the star over an old tweet she posted.

When handed the microphone, Ayesha Malik, who is Pakistani, took aim at the Indian star during the discussion on global beauty standards, accusing her of encouraging war between India and Pakistan at a time of high tensions between the two nations.

"It was kind of hard hearing you talk about humanity because as your neighbour, a Pakistani, I know you're a bit of a hypocrite," she raged, referring to a post from 26 February in which Chopra wrote: "Jai Hind (Victory to India) #IndianArmedForces."

"You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you're encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan," she continued. "There's no winner in this. As a Pakistani, millions of people like me have supported you in your business of Bollywood."

After the microphone was taken from the angry attendee, the Baywatch star responded, sharing: "I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India.

"And war is not something that I'm really fond of, but I am patriotic, so I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me, but I think that all of us have a sort of middle ground that we all have to walk, just like you probably do as well."

Chopra also criticised the way Malik broached the subject, adding: "The way you came at me right now, girl, don't yell. We're all here for love. Don't yell. Don't embarrass yourself."