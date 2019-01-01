Kim Cattrall won't be 'bullied' into making Sex and the City 3

Kim Cattrall has reignited her feud with Sarah Jessica Parker and the Sex and the City producers by accusing them of "bullying" her to star in a third movie.

The actress, who played vamp Samantha Jones in the Sex and the City television series and two movies, has previously spoken out about her decision not to return for another film - and now she insists it's high time for her co-stars and former bosses to move on without her.

In a new interview with The Guardian's Observer magazine, Cattrall commented, "I went past the finish line playing Samantha Jones because I loved Sex and the City. It was a blessing in so many ways but after the second movie, I'd had enough. I couldn't understand why they wouldn't just replace me with another actress instead of wasting time bullying. No means no."

Cattrall recently took another swipe at Parker in an interview with Mail Online, insisting she wants to work with "good people" moving forward.

Asked if she'd ever considered a Sex and the City return, the 62-year-old replied: "Never. It's a no from me... You learn lessons in life and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun."

Parker and her other Sex and the City co-stars, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, had previously indicated they would be interested in starring in the follow-up to 2010's Sex and the City 2.

Yet, the Divorce actress has since confirmed that any further plans have been shelved, even though a script had been completed.

"We were excited about it," she shared of the third film in a chat with U.S. breakfast show Today in late 2018. "I thought it was an exquisite, unbearably painful, heartbreaking, joyful story, that felt like the beginning in a lot of ways, but it appears for the time being that that will have to be sufficient, just having read the script will have to be enough for me... Sorry!"