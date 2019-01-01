Geena Davis recalls 'very uncomfortable' encounter with male director

Geena Davis has recalled a "very uncomfortable" encounter with a male director early on in her career.

The Thelma & Louise star said she had a "million examples" of sexual harassment in an interview with USA Today, and opened up about an incident in which the unnamed filmmaker asked her to act out a "sexy scene" while sitting on his lap.

"I was auditioning for a part where in one scene, my character was going to be sitting on the lap of the male character. The director said, 'Just act the scene out with me,' and made me sit on his lap. It was kind of a sexy scene," Davis explained. "I didn't want to do it, and I was very uncomfortable, but I didn't know you could say no."

The 63-year-old also sadly reflected on the #MeToo movement in Hollywood and told the publication that actresses are still victims of sexual misconduct.

"Hopefully in the time of #MeToo and Time's Up, women aren't going to have to suffer through that," Davis shared. "It's pretty standard that you don't meet alone with a man in a private room or hotel suite anymore, but plenty of that stuff goes on and has gone on for a long time."

The Oscar-winning actress is currently starring in the third season of Netflix's wrestling drama GLOW, in which she plays hotel manager Sandy Devereaux St. Clair.

And the veteran actress was inspired by the bond she developed up with her female co-stars, including Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and Kate Nash.

"There's definitely a different vibe when it's mostly women. I always say men don't know what we're like when we're alone," Davis said. "It's really, really true. We have a special way of relating with each other, and that's very inspiring."