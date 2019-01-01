Rose McGowan to make feature directorial debut with animated film

Rose McGowan is planning to make her feature-length directorial debut with animated movie Pomerania.

The Charmed actress has previously directed short films like Dawn in 2014 and Woman's Womb in 2017, and she is now planning to helm a feature-length animated project about a dog.

"It's about a little dog who hides in the closet, and once she comes out of the closet, she becomes the queen of a land called Pomerania," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "And she's at war with Muttlandia, where all the mutts are. So, it's all about race, breed, classism - and it's very funny."

McGowan is developing a psychological horror project called Sleepwalk, in collaboration with Joshua Miller and Mark Fortin, too.

"It's a very haunting story about a young girl who sleepwalks a lot, and she blurs what is reality and what is false. It's about how we all do that in our own lives," the 45-year-old explained, adding that she hopes to begin shooting Sleepwalk next year.

The Planet Terror star, an outspoken #MeToo movement campaigner, has turned her back on acting, claiming that she was blacklisted from good roles after she spoke out about Harvey Weinstein allegedly raping her in the '90s. He denies the allegation, which she made publicly in late 2017.

McGowan also insisted she hasn't changed her mind about quitting acting, even though she misses performing.

"People in Hollywood have not been brave enough to step up for me as I stepped up for them. Because I helped to clean out the system and they haven't been brave in return. So, I do miss performing but I feel like acting is in the past, mostly because of the lack of support," she said.