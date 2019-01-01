Mathew Knowles: 'Destiny's Child reunion would take years to put together'

Mathew Knowles is "certainly hopeful" that Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams will come together for a Destiny's Child reunion.

The trio last hit the stage together as part of the Formation hitmaker's headlining performance at the Coachella festival in 2018 and reports of a more long-term reunion have been swirling ever since.

The gossip spiked last week, when it was rumoured the trio would be regrouping to record new music and tour. And although Kelly told Entertainment Tonight the speculation was "news to me", Beyonce's father and Destiny's Child's former manager Mathew confessed he'd love to see his daughter reunite with her former bandmates.

"I certainly hope they do. It would be wonderful, wouldn't it?" he enthused, in an interview with U.K. newspaper Metro.

He went on, however, to highlight the amount of preparation that a world tour takes, and confessed that even if they signed off on the venture, it would take "require years of preparation and timing".

"Most people don't know how touring works and how the industry works," he continued. "It takes years to put together a tour, get the band together, get the dancers together, then decide which size venues you're going to have, start rehearsals, and it would probably be a world tour... it would two to three years, even if the answer was yes today."

Destiny's Child enjoyed success from 1990 to 2006, and released massive hits including Independent Women and Survivor. Despite parting ways professionally, Mathew insisted all three members remain "best friends", and gushed its their close bond that "makes them so special".