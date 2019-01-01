Lori Loughlin's daughters slam college admissions scandal coverage

Lori Loughlin's daughters Oliva Jade and Bella Giannulli have slammed the media coverage of their college admissions scandal.

The Fuller House star and her husband, fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested in March and charged with conspiracy to commit fraud after allegedly paying $500,000 (£381,750) to a fake charity to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California.

Olivia Jade, 19, took to Instagram on Sunday with a blunt post featuring a snap of her in a Snoop Dogg T-shirt raising both middle fingers, that denounced a list of publications including the Daily Mail, Star Magazine, People and Perez Hilton for their reporting on the scandal.

She also tagged in "@everyothermediaoutlet" and used the hashtags "#close #source #says" to denounce speculative reporting on the allegations. Her sister Bella, 20, then commented on her post, writing "not over you and this - QUEEN".

Prosecutors allege Lori and Mossimo paid the $500,000 fee to a University of Southern California coach to falsely state that their daughters were recruits for the rowing team - even though neither participate in the sport.

The arrests were part of a federal investigation resulting in the indictment of 50 people, including Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, over an alleged nationwide bribery network aimed at gaming college admissions to favour wealthy participants.

In April, Lori and Mossimo both rejected a plea deal, which included an additional charge of money laundering, that required both to spend two years in prison, and formally submitted not guilty pleas in a Boston, Massachusetts court. If convicted, the actress and her husband face up to 20 years in prison for each charge. The case is ongoing.

Olivia Jade and Bella both reportedly quit university in the wake of the scandal, and went silent on social media until last month.