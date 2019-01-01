Ashley Benson gets 'Squish' tattoo in honour of girlfriend Cara Delevingne

Ashley Benson has had her girlfriend Cara Delevingne's nickname Squish inked on her hip.

The 29-year-old actress visited New York City-based tattoo artist JonBoy for her latest body art, who shared a shot of his work to his Instagram page of the work on Friday.

"squish @ashleybenson #jonboytattoo #jonboyxmoxy I love love," he wrote in the caption of the black-and-white snap.

According to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, the Pretty Little Liars star got the new tattoo on 17 July at the Moxy NYC Times Square hotel.

She and Cara, 27, previously got matching inkings to cement their relationship; Ashley has the initials "CD" on her side, while Cara has an "A" tattooed on in a similar spot.

The model opened up about her unusual moniker in an Instagram post in April, sharing a childhood snap and writing: "Once a squish, always a squish."

At the time, her partner left a reply that simply read: "squishy."

Earlier this month, The Sun on Sunday newspaper reported the pair had tied the knot at the Little Vegas Chapel in Sin City, with famous friends including Sophie Turner, the Jonas brothers and Charlize Theron in attendance. However, the report was later dismissed, with a source telling E! News that the two are not legally married but had a "fun friendship ceremony" instead.