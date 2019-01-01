Scott Disick builds $100,000 playhouse for his children

Scott Disick has built a playhouse for his three children that cost "upwards of $100,000 (£82,889)".

The star shares sons Mason, nine, and Reign, four, and seven-year-old daughter Penelope with ex Kourtney Kardashian. And on Sunday's episode of his show Flip It Like Disick, where the star remodels high end properties, he revealed his latest ambitious project.

Scott, 36, instructed builders to erect the "mini-mansion" in 40-year-old Kourtney's back yard, and declared: "I'm gonna try to build the most extravagant kids' playhouse you've ever seen."

And when he saw the finished project, he was blown away, enthusing: "It's like their own little miniature mansion parked in back of their house."

While Scott added the playhouse was "unreal", Mason, who requested the house had a "table, mini-fridge and intercom for sushi", gushed: "It's lit!"

Although Scott and Kourtney's relationship seems to have improved, with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star applauding the father-of-three for his work, she couldn't help making a dig at the star.

"Too bad it wasn't ready when you lived here," Kourtney joked. "That could have been your room."

Flip It Like Disick airs on E! on Sundays.