Geena Davis creeped out by sleazy director at audition

Actress Geena Davis is still haunted by a creepy audition when she was lured onto the lap of a director.

The A League of Their Own star reveals she was sexually harassed many times while starting out as an actress, but she still can't shake a particular nasty experience she had while trying out for a sexy role.

"There's probably a million examples," the 63-year-old tells USA Today of the workplace sexual harassment she has witnessed. "One was very early on: I was auditioning for a part where in one scene, my character was going to be sitting on the lap of the male character. The director said, 'Just act the scene out with me' and made me sit on his lap. It was kind of a sexy scene.

"I didn't want to do it, and I was very uncomfortable, but I didn't know you could say no."

Geena, who pushes for more female representation in Hollywood through her Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media organisation, hopes harassment will end in the wake of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements against sexual abuse.

"So hopefully in the time of #MeToo and Time's Up, women aren't going to have to suffer through that," she shares. "It's pretty standard that you don't meet alone with a man in a private room or hotel suite anymore, but plenty of that stuff goes on and has gone on for a long time."