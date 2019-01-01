John Legend pays surprise visit to Dayton in wake of mass shooting

John Legend paid his respects to the victims of this month's (Aug19) mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio on Sunday (11Aug19).

The Glory hitmaker, a native of Ohio, made the trek back to his home state one week after a crazed gunman killed nine people and injured dozens more in the town's Oregon District neighbourhood.

As part of his visit, John toured the area devastated by the shooting incident with Mayor Nan Whaley, visiting shops and having dinner before playing an intimate gig at Blind Bob's Bar.

"Today, I visited the Oregon District of Dayton, Ohio, and all stores are open for business," the singer wrote on Twitter about his visit. "In light of last week's events, it is more important than ever for us to come together to support our local communities."

John also had words of encouragement for the locals.

“Continue to support each other and be as loving and caring as we can with each other, and then I think we have to vote as if our lives depended on it because they really do," he told town residents, according to Dayton.com. "We need to vote for politicians that will support gun safety measures."