Robert De Niro and Shia LaBeouf to play father and son in crime drama

Robert De Niro and Shia LaBeouf have signed on to play a father and son in new crime drama After Exile.

The 33-year-old is set to take on the role of Mike Delaney, a convict who has recently been released from prison after serving time for killing an innocent bystander in a violent robbery.

Delaney decides to return to his old life to help his alcoholic and guilt-ridden ex-con father, as portrayed by De Niro, and along the way, also tries to save his younger brother from following in his footsteps.

Jobs director Joshua Michael Stern is helming the independent movie, working from a script penned by Anthony Thorne and Michael Tovo. According to editors at Deadline, Tovo based the story on true events from his own life.

Thorne is producing alongside Steve Snyder of Pacific Shore Films, while Les Cohen will serve as executive producer on the project. Production is expected to begin in Philadelphia in October.

Two-time Oscar winner De Niro will next be seen onscreen as TV personality Murray Franklin in Joker opposite Joaquin Phoenix, with the film slated for release in October.

The 75-year-old has also reunited with old buddies and fellow Hollywood icons Martin Scorsese, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, and Harvey Keitel on Netflix mob thriller The Irishman, which will have its world premiere in New York in late September.

LaBeouf is currently promoting feel-good comedy-drama The Peanut Butter Falcon, also starring Dakota Johnson and Bruce Dern, as well as Honey Boy, for which he wrote the screenplay.

Honey Boy premiered at the Sundance Film Festival back in January and is set to hit cinemas later in the year.