Djimon Hounsou replaces Brian Tyree Henry in A Quiet Place sequel

Djimon Hounsou has been drafted in to replace Brian Tyree Henry in the sequel to A Quiet Place.

The Atlanta actor was cast in the horror follow-up earlier this year, but editors at Deadline have now revealed he has had to drop out of the project due to scheduling conflicts and has subsequently been replaced by the Captain Marvel actor.

It is not known what character Henry had been set to play, though it was thought to be a "big role" alongside returning castmembers Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds, who portray the Abbott family, as well as newcomer, Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy, who will reportedly play "a man with mysterious intentions who joins the family unit."

The 2018 film followed the Abbott family and their attempts to survive in silence in a post-apocalyptic world where monsters hunt by sound. The plot of the sequel, which is set for release in March 2020, is currently unknown.

John Krasinski, who is returning to direct from a screenplay he co-wrote with his original collaborators Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, marked the beginning of filming in July by sharing a picture of the clapperboard on Twitter, meaning Henry's exit may have been rather last minute.

However, this isn't the first time Hounsou has been drafted in as a replacement - he was cast as the wizard in DC's Shazam! after This Is Us star Ron Cephas Jones had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts.

Hounsou, 55, has been landing roles in major blockbusters in recent years, with appearances in Aquaman, Captain Marvel, Shazam! and Furious 7. He will next be seen Kingsman: The Secret Service prequel, The King's Man, and in the Charlie's Angels reboot.

Henry is currently filming a project with Jennifer Lawrence and is set to play Phastos in Marvel's Eternals alongside Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek.