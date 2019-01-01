Whitney Cummings shuts down extortion attempt by sharing topless photo

Comedian Whitney Cummings foiled an attempt to extort her by posting a topless photo online herself.

On Monday, the 2 Broke Girls co-creator told her social media followers that there have been recent attempts to extort her over an image she accidentally and briefly posted to Instagram earlier this year in which part of her breast was visible.

The image, which appears to have been taken in a bathtub, shows Cummings holding up a white sponge and accidentally displaying her nipple in the bottom right corner.

Though Cummings deleted the video shortly after posting it, the users screen-grabbed it and threatened to release it if the star did not pay them money - but Cummings opted to share the photo herself in order to take control of the situation.

"In April I accidentally posted an insta story that showed nipple," she wrote on Twitter. "Once I realized, I deleted. The people who took screen grabs are trying to get money from me, some said they have offers to sell them, some are asking for money to not post the photo.

"They all must think I'm way more famous than I am, but they also must think I'm way more easily intimidated than I am," she continued, attaching the topless photo. "If anyone is gonna make money or likes off my nipple, it's gonna be me. So here it all is, you foolish dorks."

On Facebook, she shared a screenshot of one private message in which a person asked Cummings how much money he or she would receive if they did not share the photo.

She continued: "When a woman in the public eye is extorted, we have to spend time, money and energy dealing with it, hiring lawyers and security experts, and living with a pit in our stomach about when and how we will be humiliated. Y'all can have my nipple, but not my time or money anymore."

Her decision prompted a number of fans and comedians to share their own embarrassing photos online in support of Cummings with the hashtag "#IStandWithWhitney".

Cummings did not share the identities of any of the people she says were attempting to get money from her "because some of them might be dumb kids."