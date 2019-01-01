Lizzo jokes about finding love with one of the Hemsworth brothers

Lizzo has revealed she's looking for love - and claimed she has her eye on one of the Hemsworth brothers.

The singer/rapper opened up about her relationship status during an interview on Australian talk show The Project on Tuesday.

And confirming she's open to finding love Down Under, the 31-year-old star mused about her ideal man.

"Alright, turn up, I'm ready!" the Juice hitmaker laughed. "I'm gonna find a Hemsworth cousin... I'm gonna find the Hemsworth younger brother, and see what's up!"

Of the three actor brothers, Luke, 37, and 36-year-old Chris are both married. Liam, 29, however, is newly single, following his split from popstar Miley Cyrus over the weekend.

But when host Carrie Bickmore put forward The Hunger Games star, the Truth Hurts hitmaker remained coy.

"Oh, I'm not messing with Miley's man, I need my own Hemsworth!" she quipped.

Another thing the star was certain about was that she wouldn't be dating a Gemini, after describing her ex, who fell under the star sign, as "evil"

"I don't think that oil and water really mix, you know what I mean?" Lizzo, real name Melissa Jefferson, shared. "I think that next time a Gemini comes into my life in any kind of romantic space, I'm just gonna have a few questions off top before I go any further!"