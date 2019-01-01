Lamar Odom praises girlfriend Sabrina Parr for 'keeping it real'

Lamar Odom and his girlfriend Sabrina Parr have opened up about the secret to their relationship in a new interview.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player went public with his relationship with the health and life coach earlier this month. Speaking with Gary Hayes for Fox's Dish Nation on Monday, the 39-year-old shared how his relationship is different this time round.

When the host asked Odom, "What makes this relationship different from previous relationships?" he responded: "It's the truth - she's black."

Hayes added, "When a black woman comes along, ain't playing," to which Parr said, "Oh no, I was not playing at all. I wasn't attracted to the pain and the drama. You have to meet people where they are."

The sports star, who was previously married to Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian, went on to praise the 32-year-old trainer because she "keeps it real."

Kardashian, 35, originally filed for divorce from the basketball star in December 2013, but proceedings were put on hold when Odom, 39, overdosed in a Nevada brothel in October 2015. The Good American fashion mogul stood by him during his recovery, before the divorce was finalised in December 2016.

But the sportsman insisted he'd "definitely moved on" from his past, adding of his ex's family: "I knew what I was getting myself into. They always did right by me."

Last week, Odom took to Instagram to share a photo of him and Parr, writing, "Never thought I'd feel this way again... love you queen" with the hashtag, "#newchapters."