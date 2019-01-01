Awkwafina to star as heroine Constance Verity in new movie

Awkwafina has signed on to star in the film adaptation of A. Lee Martinez's Constance Verity fantasy adventure books.

The Ocean's 8 star will play the title character in the adaptation of Martinez's 2016 novel, The Last Adventure of Constance Verity, which could form the basis of a potential film franchise.

Martinez's follow-up novel, Constance Verity Saves the World, was released last summer, and the fantasy/science-fiction writer is currently working on a third book in the series.

The story follows Constance, who has been saving the world from supernatural forces since she was seven, after she was granted a wish at birth by her fairy godmother. Now in her 20s, she desperately seeks normality, and despite being a master of martial arts and an excellent detective, she's craving an office job and a steady boyfriend. However, there are forces at work to make sure she stays in her role as protector of the world.

According to editors at Variety, John Raffo is penning the script, while Jon Shestack, Jon Silk and Jay Ashenfelter are producing.

A director for the project has not yet been announced.

Awkwafina has become one of Hollywood's most in-demand names following the success of last year's Ocean's 8, alongside Oscar winners Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock, and the worldwide smash hit Crazy Rich Asians.

The 30-year-old, real name Nora Lum, is next set to appear in upcoming Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Jumanji: The Next Level, and The Prom, opposite Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman.

She's also reportedly part of the cast for director Rob Marshall's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, in which she'll voice the character of seagull Scuttle.