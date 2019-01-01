Idris Elba keen to reprise Thor role

Idris Elba is keen to return to the Thor franchise as Heimdall - despite the fact his character died in Avengers: Infinity War.

The 46-year-old played Heimdall, the all-seeing and all-knowing gatekeeper of the rainbow Bifrost bridge and Thor's good friend, from the first Thor movie in 2011 until he was killed at the hands of Thanos in the 2018 film.

However, during an interview with ABC Radio on Tuesday, the star explained that he's hopeful the Marvel Comics character could be brought back to life.

When asked if he'd return to the franchise, he insisted: "Of course! ... Listen, Heimdall is essentially part of the god family. So, you know, he essentially could be alive. I'm just saying! I'm just putting it out there. The Heimdall character goes way back into, you know, the Thor mythology. And I'm sure there will be an interesting way to bring that alive. Of course, I would. Yes."

A return for a deceased Thor franchise character wouldn't be unusual, as Tom Hiddleston's Loki, who was also killed off in the same movie, is set to come back in a new series for Disney's streaming service Disney+, which is expected to drop in 2021. The show is rumoured to have elements of time travel, which could provide an opening for Elba's return.

There are also two feature films in which Heimdall could potentially appear - the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder and possibly even Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Elba is currently promoting Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and will next be seen onscreen as Macavity in the live-action adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage musical Cats later this year.