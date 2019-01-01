Dove Cameron urges fans not to hide their 'natural bodies'

Dove Cameron has encouraged fans to embrace their "natural bodies" in a string of inspirational social media posts.

The 23-year-old Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. star took to Instagram on Tuesday with a series of bra-less selfies.

And in the caption of each upload, she shared a quote about female empowerment.

In the first post, the star included a passage from author Trista Hedren on the significance of feminism, which read: "Women HAVE a history that has been systematically suppressed... Our girls deserve better. The time to introduce feminism and woman-centered spirituality to ALL children is now."

Dove's second post included a quote from Elizabeth Eiler's book Singing Woman: Voices Of The Sacred Feminine, which encouraged women to take ownership of their identity.

"This is the age of the ascendant Feminine Principle," the caption read. "In such times as these, women are able to look at themselves with new concepts of value and brilliance. However you inhabit and express being Woman, embrace yourself in that way today!"

Fans flocked to the comments of the posts to praise the Descendants actress for being an "inspiration", to which she responded: "This is being a role model. This is exactly being a role model."

She added: "Take ur f**kin bra off if you want. Don't hide your natural body. People are weird, just because it's 'the norm' now to be ashamed of your nipples or your female anatomy or your period doesn't mean they are actually bad or embarrassing???"