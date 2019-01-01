NEWS Bam Margera arrested Newsdesk Share with :







Troubled Jackass star Bam Margera has been arrested following a brawl in a Los Angeles hotel lobby.



Just a week after the fun-loving stuntman reportedly agreed to check into a treatment facility to battle his substance and alcohol abuse issues, following an intervention staged by TV self-help guru Dr. Phil McGraw, Bam was taken into custody for drunken behaviour at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel on Tuesday night (13Aug19).



Margera showed up intoxicated and when he was told there were no rooms available he refused to leave, according to The Blast.



The police were called late on Tuesday night, arrested him and took him into custody at a nearby jail.



He was charged with a misdemeanour trespassing.



Last week, after his meeting with Dr. Phil, Bam seemed upbeat about an upcoming rehab stint after reaching out to McGraw and asking for help with ongoing family issues.



Calling McGraw "the greatest" on social media, he added: "he secretly flew out (wife) nikki and (son) phoenix wolf, had my mom on standby. Got down to the root of the problem and isolated it down with no one interupting (sic) each other."



In two rambling videos Bam posted online the previous Sunday (04Aug19), he asked for Dr. Phil's help, explaining his family is "in shambles" and adding, "It's been worse than it's ever been, ever."



He revealed he and his mother, April, are currently estranged and he doesn't get along with his wife, Nikki - the mother of his 18-month-old son.



His bizarre video posts came a day after he was escorted off a plane following an alleged pre-flight bust-up. Bam has been battling addiction issues in recent years, undergoing several rehab stints.