Jack Osbourne's divorce news made dad Ozzy sob

Ozzy Osbourne was so upset when his son Jack told him he was getting a divorce he sobbed.



The 33-year-old reality star split from his ex-wife Lisa Stelly last year (18) and the former couple, parents to Pearl, seven, Andy, four, and Minnie, 18 months, finalised the divorce in March (19), and the drama rocked Ozzy's world.



Jack's mother Sharon Osbourne tells People magazine her husband was so upset, because he knew how painful divorce can be, having gone through the process with his first wife Thelma Riley in 1982.



"When Jack said that he was getting divorced, Ozzy cried, because he said, 'I'm crying for you, because I know how painful it's going to be, because I've been through it and I don't want you to experience that pain."



Sharon admits things have been "bad" for her son, but he and Stelly are "at a good place with each other".



"It's working out and it's civil, no nastiness," she explains, revealing it has been important for her to provide the couple's three kids with a little stability.



"When this happens in families, which it happens all the time, they have to have the stability somewhere," she tells People. "(We say), 'Nana and Papa are still in the same house. Nothing's going to change. You know what you're going to get when you come here'."